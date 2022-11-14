The air temperature dipped below freezing in some parts of the southeast of the Netherlands overnight, marking the first frost measured locally this autumn season. The thermometer fell to -1.1 degrees Celsius at the weather station in Ell, Limburg, said Weeronline early Monday morning.

Despite the moderate weekend weather in many parts of the Netherlands, and the continuation of above-average highs, subzero temperatures were also recorded in Woensdrecht, Noord-Brabant.

The measurement, which happens at about 1.5 meters above ground, is three weeks later than normal. On average, the first local frost of the fall season happens on 23 October. It was closer to average last year, with the first local frost having happened on 16 October. The earliest date this took place in modern Dutch history was on 15 September 1971 in Deelen, Gelderland. The record for the latest first frost is 16 December 2000 in Gilze-Rijen.

Early Monday morning was the first time since 9 May that the temperature 1.5 meters above ground fell below freezing. During that overnight period, the mercury dipped to -0.6 degrees in Leeuwarden.

However, it was not the first time this season that the ground temperature fell below freezing. That happened on 20 September in Eindhoven, when the temperature at the ground plunged to -4.8 degrees.