Sinterklaas timed his arrival to the Netherlands perfectly this year, weather-wise, at least. Weeronline meteorologist Johnny Willemsen predicts beautiful weather at his arrival party in Hellevoetsluis on Saturday, with sunshine, little wind, and a mild maximum temperature of 15 degrees.

The run-up to Sinterklaas’s arrival will also see mild temperatures, though the weather Wednesday at least is pretty unpleasant with strong winds and showers.

“Saturday is not only dry and sunny, but the wind is also a lot calmer,” Willemsen said. “The relatively high temperature will therefore feel much more pleasant than, for example, today.”

Today’s showers will be followed by a partly cloudy Thursday, and then plenty of sunshine over the weekend, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Maximums will range between 13 and 16 degrees. The usual afternoon temperatures for early November are around 10 or 11 degrees.