Beneden-Leeuwen resident Andries van Beek believes he found a photo of Vincent van Gogh in an old family picture album he bought at a flea market in Purmerend. He also found a photo of a woman he thinks is the famous painter’s youngest sister, Wil van Gogh. The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam is investigating, Omroep Gelderland reports.

“I collect photos from the 19th century,” he said. “I bought the family album at a flea market in Purmerend. At home, I studied the photos and thought: that photo could well be of Vincent van Gogh.” The photo was taken in 1884 by photographer Dirk Jan Le Grand from Breda, as can be read on the back.

If correct, Van Gogh would be 30 in the photo. And the discovery would be big news. So far, there is only one known photo of the painter, who allegedly wasn’t a big fan of the then-up-and-coming photography.

“I’m not certain it’s a photo of Vincent, but it really could very well be,” Van Beek said to the broadcaster. “I have presented the photo to several art experts in my circle of friends, and they also see a striking resemblance.”

According to Van Beek, there is a connection between the photo album, the Van Gogh family, and the photographer. “Le Grand lived on the same street in Breda as Vincent’s father. The photo album belonged to the Verloop family. Someone from that family then had a catering business in Noordwijk in Zuid-Holland, where Vincent’s sisters were vacationing together,” he said. “I don’t believe in fairy tales, but if you add it all up, this photo is a good candidate for being a photo of Vincent.”

Van Beek emailed the photo to the Van Gogh Museum last week Wednesday. “Of 99.9 percent of such photos, the museum immediately says: That’s not him. They did not say that to me. I received an email back on Thursday with the message: We are investigating.”