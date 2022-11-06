Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz wants to expand the key witness scheme to incentivize more criminals to testify in organized crime cases. The minister suggests being able to remove a key witness's sentence completely, up to a 6-year maximum, according to De Telegraaf.

“I want to make our country as unattractive as possible. It's just too easy now," Yeşilgöz told De Telegraaf.

She proposes making it more attractive for criminals to testify against their leaders in court under the so-called key witness scheme. At the moment, the scheme mainly covers serious criminals who testify in exchange for a reduced sentence, according to De Telegraaf. However, Yeşilgöz wants to expand this to "smaller fish" who might also have useful information.

Currently, key witnesses can receive up to a 50 percent reduction in their sentence in exchange for a testimony. Yeşilgöz wants to expand this, giving key witnesses the chance to have their full sentence wiped if it is 6 years or fewer.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) recently dismissed a key witness in an unprecedented move. The witness was tripped up during a cross examination, where it was revealed that he was able to lie without inhibitions. In response, the chairman of the Dutch Police Association suggested better vetting of key witnesses in the future.

The minister also proposes strengthening ports and Schiphol through additional compensation to fight organized crime and minimize drugs entering the country.