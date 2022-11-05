Owners of pleasure craft must seal the drain pipe of their toilet so that they can no longer discharge toilet water directly into the surface water. An amendment decision is being made to this end, Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management) reported to the Tweede Kamer.

It has been prohibited since 2009 to use a toilet that discharges directly and untreated water, because this is bad for the water quality and the health of water sports enthusiasts. But, in practice, this still happens en masse. This is because the discharge takes place under water and can therefore hardly be checked, according to Harbers. He believes that the ban can be properly enforced if the toilet drain pipes are sealed.

Pleasure craft must have the toilet pumped empty at reception facilities at marinas. But in practice this is barely the case. Owners can also have a purification system on board, if it has been approved. The entire Tweede Kamer, with the exception of the VVD, urged the seal be included in legislation in 2018.

The sealing obligation will come into effect in 2026 at the earliest, the note states. This gives involved boat owners the time to purchase alternatives to the toilet. The ministry can also prepare in good time for the administration and production of the seals.