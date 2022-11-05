Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice and Security) is making 16.5 million euros available to stop drug smuggling through the port of Rotterdam. Cocaine is the main substance smuggled through the port.

Yeşilgöz is investing a total of 29 million euros on a structural basis in tackling organized drug crime at major logistics hubs such as ports, airports and flower auctions.

Among other things, the minister wants to tighten up the screening of seaport employees, because drug smuggling almost always requires help from within. This concerns "screening linked to professions in the port with access to crucial information or with an interesting role for drug criminals," she wrote to the Tweede Kamer.

This year, another 13 million euros will be earmarked to combat drug smuggling at these hubs. Next year that will increase to 22 million euros, a year later it will be 33 million, after which it will be structurally 29 million euros from 2025. In addition to Rotterdam, the money will also go to Schiphol, the ports in Zeeland, West Brabant and the North Sea Canal area, and the flower auctions.