Princess Amalia appeared in public for the first time on Friday afternoon since it was announced that she was subject to extra protection after threats against her were made. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima joined a scheduled photo session with Dutch media outlets at the Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam with daughters Amalia (18), Alexia (17) and Ariane (15).

Last month it was announced that the eldest daughter of the royal couple was residing in their home because she was being threatened. Amalia was about to live in Amsterdam, having enrolled at the University of Amsterdam.

The princesses posed alone, with each other and with their parents. When asked if the royal couple also wanted to pose without their children, the king replied with a laugh, "You haven't had enough of those lately, have you?" referring to last month's two state visits.

Finally, the four women of the family took a picture together. "I want that too," cried out the king, who watched the scene lovingly from the sidelines.

The photo opportunity took place at the exhibition, The Century of Juliana, about the queen who was inaugurated nearly 75 years ago. Juliana's reign began on 4 September 1948 after her mother, Wilhelmina, abdicated the throne, and the inauguration took place two days later. The exhibition, with almost two hundred objects from the Royal Collections, provides a more personal look at the queen, who was Willem-Alexander's grandmother.

In February of this year, the government press office, RVD, announced that the annual photo sessions with the royal family will take a different appearance moving forward. Because of the princesses' studies, they will not always be able to be present in Lech, Austria for the photoshoots during their annual family trip, and more likely will have to coordinate with their summer holidays. The family only wants to continue with the regular photo sessions when they can all be together.

Therefore, the RVD will now choose other moments for the photo sessions instead.