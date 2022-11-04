For the first time, the municipality of Amsterdam has imposed a penalty against a rapid delivery service for failing to close a dark store location. The city fined Getir a total of 20,000 euros, saying that the company has not actually converted an outlet to a public grocery store.

Alderman Reinier van Dantzig said the municipality conducted a thorough investigation to determine if the branch on Eerste Jacob van Campenstraat has really become a supermarket, as the company announced. "However, it appears that this branch still mainly focuses on the delivery of groceries. This does not fit into the zoning plan and so we think they should close."

A spokesperson for the rapid delivery company called the municipality's decision unjust. "Our location in De Pijp functions almost flawlessly. The Municipality of Amsterdam has carried out no fewer than 140 inspections. In 139 cases there was no nuisance. There is no difference between the Getir location on Jacob van Campenstraat and the many pizzerias, liquor stores and other retailers who combine in-store sales with home delivery. The equal treatment of equal situations is a basic principle within our Dutch constitutional state."

Getir received another order for a different location on the Rijnstraat. The company has until 17 November to close the facility, or it will face an additional fine. The spokesperson said that Getir will appeal this decision.

Rapid delivery services allow customers to order groceries that are quickly delivered to their home. Local residents mainly complain about the closed storefronts in residential areas and the hassle caused by bustling couriers on bicycles and scooters.

Amsterdam has been fighting the dark stores in the capital for some time. It decided at the beginning of this year not to allow any new rapid delivery branches for the time being. Earlier, other existing branches were also ordered to close.