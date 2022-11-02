The police in the Amsterdam region could not pick up 1,375 cases last year because they had too few staff to conduct an investigation, mayor Femke Halsema announced in response to questions from D66 city councilors, AT5 reports.

Cases most often dropped involved assault, theft, fraud, property crime, cybercrime, bicycle and scooter theft, vandalism, and shoplifting. The police dropped more than 50 cases in each of these categories. “Compared to other parts of the country, these types of cases have not been left untouched in the Amsterdam unit more often,” Halsema said. The city councilors asked her about the situation in the Amsterdam police after NOS reported that the police are dropping more cases due to staff problems.

According to Halsema, the victim's interest plays a significant role in the police deciding whether to investigate a case. “This is especially the case with serious crimes, such as sexual offenses, violence, murder. In addition, the following indicators are important: the impact a case has, the feasibility of solving the case, and the intended effect that pursuing a case can have.”

Halsema gave the city council a list of the Amsterdam authorities’ priorities:

Creating strong and safe neighborhoods Tackling youth nuisance and juvenile crime Managing the increasing crowds and the city’s growth Combating organized, subversive crime Preventing and combatting (threatened) terrorism and radicalization Combating discrimination and intolerance Cybercrime and digitized crime Preventing and detecting High-Impact Crimes Care for victims and vulnerable groups.

According to the mayor, the police always inform victims if their case is not picked up. “It is important that the police are transparent to victims about the choices they make and that victims feel heard.” Victims who disagree with the police’s decision can file a complaint or ask the Public Prosecution Service to reconsider.

In addition to the municipality of Amsterdam, the Amsterdam police region includes Amstelveen, Aalsmeer, UIthoorn, Diemen, OUder-Amstel, Duivendrecht, Weesp, Kudelstraat, and Kwakel.