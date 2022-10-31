Russia has summoned the Dutch ambassador over Russian accusations that the British intelligence service attempted to recruit a Russian diplomatic employee. Since it happened in The Hague, Russia believes the Netherlands was responsible for preventing it, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Dutch ambassador to vigorously protest against the United Kingdom's recent attempt to recruit the military attaché at the Russian embassy in The Hague, a statement said. Moscow called on the Dutch authorities to prevent "countries which the Netherlands calls its allies" from taking such "unfriendly" actions.

The country also alleged that the Netherlands was complicit, and must refrain from such activity. "Not only do the authorities and law enforcement agencies of the Netherlands not stop such illegal actions, but they also participate in them."

During the conversation with the ambassador, it was emphasized that "such provocative actions are unacceptable," violate international treaties and "impede the normal functioning of Russian foreign missions." The Russian government alleged such provocations have increased in recent years.