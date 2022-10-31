The Netherlands will host a major international military training exercise in the coming weeks, which could cause noise nuisance, including from grenade blasts and low-flying helicopters, in large parts of the country. Falcon Autumn, aimed at preparedness for large-scale airborne operations, will take place from October 31 to November 18.

Over a thousand soldiers and 37 helicopters from the Dutch, German, Polish, and United States Armed Forces will participate in Falcon Autumn. Eleven municipalities in seven provinces will notice the drills, which will take place from 6:00 a.m. until midnight every day except Sundays.

The soldiers will practice many things, including dropping men and equipment from helicopters and constructing a beachhead in enemy territory. Soldiers will also practice with ammunition and grenades, resulting in bangs and blasts.

The Lieutenant General Best Barracks in Vredepeel, Limburg, will form the base of the operations. The Dutch units participating in the training exercise are the 11 Airmobile Brigade and the Defense Helicopter Commando.

The Ministry of Defense has opened up a reporting portal for residents to file a complaint over noise-related issues. Additionally, any damage resulting from the drill can also be reported.

Locations and Dates for Falcon Autumn NATO exercises

Vredepeel (Lieutenant General Best Barracks in Limburg province)

Monday 31 October to Friday 18 November. Helicopter base location.

Wijk bij Duurstede (Utrecht province)

Wednesday 2 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Thursday 3 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Ossesluis (Drenthe province)

Friday 4 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Saturday 5 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Drachten (Friesland province)

Monday 7 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Tuesday 8 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday 9 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Thursday 10 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday 11 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Emmen (Drenthe province)

Tuesday 8 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday 9 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Balloërveld (Drenthe province)

Tuesday 8 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday 9 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Malden (Gelderland province)

Tuesday 8 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday 9 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Prikkedam (Friesland province)

Wednesday 9 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Thursday 10 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday 11 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Havelte (Drenthe province)

Thursday 10 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday 11 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

De Haar (Groningen province)

Tuesday 8 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday 9 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Thursday 10 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday 11 November: from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Valkenburg (Zuid-Holland province)