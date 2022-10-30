Max Verstappen broke the record for most wins in a season in F1 history on Sunday by winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City. The 23-year-old won his 14th race, putting him above Sebastien Vettel and Michael Schumacher, who won 13 races in a season.

Verstappen made the perfect start with qualifying, which meant he started the race in the pole position. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes began the race in 2nd and third position.

Three hundred ninety-five thousand people attended the weekend of racing at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. A new record for the circuit. Most fans present were supporting Red Bull as native Mexican Sergio Perez was cheered on by most. The 32-year-old started the race in fourth but finished in third as he overtook George Russell.

The race was comfortable for Verstappen. There was a worry after 23 laps about the tires on the Red Bull car as Verstappen said, “The left front one doesn’t turn” however it was not a problem as the Mercedes vehicle of Hamilton was not quick enough to trouble Red Bull.

"An incredible result, the pace of the car was very nice. We had to look after our tyres!", Verstappen told reporters after the race.

There are two races left in the F1 season for Verstappen to extend his record. Next up is the Brazilian Grand Prix on the 13th of November. A week after comes the last race of the season in Abu Dabhi.