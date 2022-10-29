Daylight savings time will end on Sunday at 3 a.m. in the Netherlands and European Union. At that time, clocks will be turned backward one hour to 2 a.m. This will ensure there is more light in the morning as the days become shorter and also give many people an extra hour of sleep.

The controversial daylight savings time began in the Netherlands on March 27 this year. In recent years, the European Union planned to scrap the practice altogether and keep clocks on "summer time" all year long.

A majority of Dutch people polled in 2018 were also in favor of doing away with daylight savings time –– although they preferred to stay on "winter time" instead. However, the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit interfered with the EU's plan.

The Netherlands has observed daylight savings time sporadically since 1916, according to RTL Nieuws. The next clock change will take place on March 26, 2023.