The board of the Labor political party (PvdA) has apologized to party member Gijs van Dijk, who left his position as a parliamentarian in the Tweede Kamer after accusations of transgressive behaviour. Van Dijk was alleged to have had affairs with several women within the PvdA and apart from it. The board said it allowed the PvdA member to return to the Tweede Kamer and Labor's parliamentary faction, since a seat has become available due to the controversial departure of Khadija Arib, but Van Dijk himself decided against returning to the lower house of parliament.

The party investigated reports from the women involved, but the process was "careless at various times," the board acknowledged in a statement. Van Dijk opposed what he believed to be incorrect conclusions that the board drew from the report. An appeals committee recently ruled against the board.

The internal committee said the process was sloppy, because it was not given access to the investigation report carried out by an independent agency. The party board agreed with the verdict and now emphasizes that it is important that procedures are careful, including "for those who are accused." According to the party, "previous agreements about access and privacy hindered a careful process" where all sides should be heard, including the accused.

In addition, the party board emphasized that these are reports that relate to what has happened in people's private lives. "This does not concern reports that relate to sexually transgressive behaviour. The party board regrets that this impression was not refuted sooner."

Last week, Van Dijk reported in an interview that he was interested in a return to the Tweede Kamer. He said in the new statement, "Now that the PvdA has apologized and has adopted the decision of the appeals committee, I am closing a very difficult period. All things considered, I now want to make a new start. I can do that in the Tweede Kamer. However, I am now choosing not to do that. I will continue to work for people who are vulnerable and may not be able to make their own voice heard."

Party chair Esther-Mirjam Sent says she regrets the course of events. "From 8 February 2022, we have entered a very complicated process. We have always tried to do justice to everyone involved. Unfortunately, we did not succeed in that. I am very sorry."

Tweede Kamer party leader Attje Kuiken said she thinks it was painful and extreme for all involved. "We realize that very well. It is necessary that there is a conclusion now, so that everyone can move forward. No matter how difficult that will be."