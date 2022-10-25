The city of Amsterdam will organize professional fireworks shows in several places in the city this coming New Year's Eve. The city's main New Year's celebration will be on Museumplein, with both a fireworks and light show. The other fireworks shows are still being discussed with professional parties, according to Mayor Femke Halsema.

Last year the main New Year's celebration was also supposed to be held on the Museumplein. That was canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions in force at the time.

Amsterdam is one of the few municipalities with a total ban on fireworks. According to the city, a majority of Amsterdammers have had "enough of the nuisance caused by fireworks," and a majority support a total ban on setting off consumer fireworks. It is still possible to own fireworks, and to purchase them from retailers.

Halsema does not expect the city to be free from people setting off consumer fireworks this year. "For decades, setting off fireworks yourself was the norm," said the mayor.

"Now the city has to get used to a new situation."