Activists from Tyre Extinguishers (TX) deflated the tires of 41 SUVs in Enschede over the past two nights. “This is the latest in a huge wave of TX actions across the Netherlands,” the action group said.

The group protests against cars they consider to be too polluting. According to TX, activists in the Eastern Netherlands “disabled” 13 SUVs in the Tubandia-Toekomst and Lasonder-Zeggelt areas on Sunday night and another 28 SUVs in the wealthy Wooldrik neighborhood on Monday night. Enschede “will hear from them again soon,” the group said.

Since May, activists from the group have deflated large vehicle tires at least seven different times in the Netherlands. The most recent two-day action in Enschede involved the largest number of vehicles to date. Over 50 vehicles have been disabled in and around The Hague over an extended period. The activist organization has also targeted SUVs and four-wheel-drive vehicles in Voorburg, Hengelo, Apeldoorn, Zwolle, and to a lesser extent, in the capital.

“Amsterdam seems to have curiously escaped attention, though. Where you at, Amsterdam?” the organization wrote in a statement sent to NL Times.