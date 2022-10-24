International students at universities in the Netherlands are almost three times more likely to drop out in their first year than their Dutch counterparts, the Education Inspectorate reported. 17 percent of international students drop out in their first year, compared to 6 percent of Dutch students. Though those who stick it out are just as or slightly more likely to get their diplomas without delays, the Inspectorate found.

The dropout rate is also higher among international students in subsequent years. About a quarter of international students who start a university bachelor’s degree program no longer study in the Netherlands four years later without getting a diploma. Among Dutch students, that’s 9 percent.

“On the other hand, those who continue their studies do well,” the Inspectorate said. International students still studying after the first year are slightly more likely to get their diplomas without delays than Dutch students. 60 percent of Dutch students obtain a diploma in 4 years, as do 65 percent of international students from within the European Economic Area (EEA) and 61 percent from outside the EEA.

The Inspectorate did not look into why international students are more likely to drop out than students from the Netherlands, though homesickness and the challenge of getting used to an entirely new culture likely play a role. In August, the Annual International Student Survey reported that 59 percent of international students struggle with mental health problems, and 28 percent don’t feel at home in the Netherlands. Over 35 percent also said they were struggling financially.