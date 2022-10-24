The latest edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event attracted a record number of 450,000 unique visitors, the organization said on Monday. The multi-day festival also announced that the next edition of ADE will be held next year from 18-22 October.

Before this year’s event, which wrapped up on Sunday, the 2019 edition was the last full-scale ADE with a normal slate of musicians, DJs, speakers and workshops. Held before the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019 ADE welcomed more than 400,000 visitors from 146 countries.

This year, over a thousand dance events and initiatives were organized in Amsterdam for five days at two hundred locations. The program featured more than 2,500 artists and speakers, including Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Tiësto, Lucas & Steve and Diplo.

A spokesperson for the municipality of Amsterdam said the city was "proud" that this edition of ADE generally went well. "It was busy but manageable. An evaluation will follow, but to put it simply, the first impression is good.”