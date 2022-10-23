Photos of a house with Nazi symbols appeared on Funda last week. The real estate agency responsible says a series of human errors led up to the unfortunate posting, according to RTL Nieuws.

The interior of the house, in the Groningen town of Stadskanaal, contained a plethora of Nazi images, texts and flags –– which could all be viewed in the photos published on the platform. For example, a gold eagle with a swastika hung in the dining room. In the bedroom, photos depicted a flag with a swastika above the nightstand and words from a concentration camp above the doorframe, according to RTL.

"Due to human error, these photos may have been visible on the internet," the house's real estate broker said, with an apology, after the photos disappeared from Funda and the broker's website. In fact, several errors led to the publishing of the photos, the real estate agency's owner Herman Boekelo told RTL.

First, the photographer came earlier than expected to begin taking photos of the property, before the house was empty. Then, an employee of the real estate agency noticed the swastikas and other Nazi imagery, and put all the photos that couldn't be shown into a folder.

But then, someone uploaded the wrong folder.

"It is a very annoying combination of circumstances," Boekelo told RTL. "I was completely shocked when I received an app about it from a customer. This is very annoying."

The house is no longer for sale via the real estate agency. "We want to distance ourselves from it completely."