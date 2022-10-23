The number of explosions at ATMs in Europe is increasing drastically, according to Europol. This trend is also reflected in the Netherlands, where Amsterdam is especially hard hit, a census by ANP/LocalFocus showed.

Across Europe, perpetrators are using stronger and more dangerous explosives, according to a spokeswoman for the cooperation of the police forces of the European Union. "Extremely high explosives are increasingly being used, even collapsing buildings and killing innocent people."

This trend is occurring in many European countries, such as Germany, southern Europe and the Baltic states, according to Europol. Well-organized criminal gangs have specialized in this type of bombing and often operate internationally.

"It's the modern bank robbery," said the spokeswoman. She added that innocent civilians are increasingly endangered and the perpetrators are extremely unscrupulous. "They're not interested in people, they just care about money."

A census by ANP/LocalFocus previously showed that in the first nine months of this year there were already more explosions on ATMs in the Netherlands than in the whole of 2021. There were at least 11 blasts in which damage was reported. Last year, there were at least 10 explosions.

Noord-Holland, and Amsterdam in particular, was most frequently hit so far this year. Exact figures for the whole of Europe are not yet available, as EU member states only report international cases to the European police authority.