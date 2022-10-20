The share of social rental housing fell to less than 34 percent of the total number of homes in the Netherlands last year. In 2012, it was still more than 37 percent, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. In Amsterdam, the share of social housing dropped from 61 percent to 47 percent.

The share of liberalized rental housing nationwide doubled in the same period to almost 8 percent. Social housing has regulated rents, which means the rent can’t increase more than a certain amount. Liberalized rental homes are homes in the free sector, where the landlord determines the rent.

According to CBS, relatively less regulated rental properties are available, especially from private landlords. The number of rental homes in the free sector among private landlords has risen sharply in recent years.

Last year, for example, half of their portfolio consisted of free sector rentals. In 2012, that was only a quarter. “This can be the result of the construction of new homes, but also of former owner-occupied homes or regulated rental properties that are now rented out in the free sector,” the stats office said.

The developments in the largest municipalities differ from the national development. In Amsterdam, for example, the share of rental homes in the free sector has more than doubled, from 9 percent in 2012 to 22 percent in 2021. The percentage of rental homes from 1,000 euros per month, in particular, grew significantly. The share of free sector rentals also increased in The Hague and Utrecht, while the share of owner-occupied homes fell.

The decline is making it increasingly difficult for people to find affordable housing, according to the Woonbond. The tenants’ interest group blames bad policy in recent years for the decline in social housing.

“The housing association sector was paralyzed by the landlord levy, and ample scope was given to commercial landlords' liberalization of rental housing. Then this result is to be expected,” said Woonbond director Zeno Winkels. According to him, housing associations should take action more often in new construction. The government should also make it harder for landlords to transfer homes to the free sector.