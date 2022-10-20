PSV was unable to hang for a vital point in London on Thursday in the Europa League against Arsenal. A late goal from Granit Xhaka gave the Londoners the victory.

PSV were coming up against an Arsenal side who have only lost one Premier League match this season and are top of the English Premier League. PSV were boosted by the return of Luuk de Jong and Noni Madueke, who returned to the bench after their injury layoffs.

Ruud van Nistelrooij will have gone into the halftime break the happier of the two managers, as his game plan of sitting back and holding the Gunners at bay worked. Besides half-decent chances for Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus, the Eindhovenaren successfully frustrated Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jesus got through the PSV defence just after halftime, but the striker lost his balance before his shot making it an easy save for Walter Benitez.

The Brazilian continued to be a thorn in PSV’s side, with his through ball finding Bukayo Saka a few moments later. Benitez was able to save Saka’s toe poke.

Arsenal was starting to break PSV’s resistance more regularly in the second half, with Jesus again finding space in the box but unable to place the ball into the net.

A long-awaited moment for PSV as Noni Madueke made his return to the side after 64 minutes. The English winger is widely regarded as one of PSV’s best players but has been out with an injury since last season. Madueke showed no signs of rustiness, with his trademark dribbles on display against a formidable opponent.

Arsenal took the lead after 70 minutes. Ex-Vitesse midfielder Martin Odegaard played the ball to the Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu whose cross was volleyed into the net by Xhaka with his weaker foot.

PSV tried to get back into the game, but a second goal for Arsenal seemed more likely than the Eindhovenaren getting an equalizer. Benitez capped off a terrific performance by stopping Saka from scoring once more after Armando Obispo had made a mess of his slide tackle.

The 2.500 traveling PSV supporters applauded the players after the match as Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side had given their all in the game. It was clear that the English opponents were a step up in quality, especially in the physical aspect.

All in all, despite the loss, PSV will take many positives from the evening. Arsenal has now booked their place in the next round with this win. PSV will face the London club again next week in Eindhoven.