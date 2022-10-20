Language institute Taalcentrum launched a “chance class” in Almere focused on helping international pupils aged 11 and 12 become more proficient in the Dutch language so they can attend a regular secondary school.

The first chance class at the Echnaton school group consists of about ten pupils from all over the world, Omroep Flevoland reports. Jagar is from Kurdistan, Narek is from Armenia. Some recently moved to the Netherlands; others have been here for years or were even born here. Most of the pupils can get by in Dutch but are excited to get better.

“They receive a year of intensive language education,” teacher Debbie de Haas explained to the broadcaster. “They also get maths and all other subjects taught at a regular primary school. But the emphasis is on acquiring language skills.”

“I want to take this class to get to a better level,” Jagar said to the broadcaster. “So I can go to a regular high school.” Another pupil, Vanessa, said she could follow the Dutch language when others speak to her. “I just have trouble finding the words to speak myself,” she said.

Taalcentrum director Theo Klein Koerkamp is excited for these pupils. “By giving them the attention they deserve and giving them self-confidence, they really blossom."