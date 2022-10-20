A bomb threat grounded an EasyJet flight from London Stansted to Schiphol on Wednesday evening. No explosives were found aboard the plane, but the flight got canceled, and the local police arrested three suspicious passengers.

SWAT on the plane now at Stansted pic.twitter.com/umQgVJRdQX — Jimmy (@ActuallyJCH) October 19, 2022

According to the Essex police, the flight was about to take off from London Stansted when they received a call about an explosive on the plane. That happened at around 8:40 p.m., Dutch time. The police and airport briefly closed the runway and moved the plane to a secure location for further investigation.

“Specialist officers boarded the plane and removed three men who have all been arrested on suspicion of making a bomb hoax, and they are currently in custody,” the Essex police said on Twitter. “Following a search of the plane, we are satisfied there is nothing of concern on board.”

The flight was canceled. "And at the end of all this, no hotels, no replacement flight confirmed,d and complicated compensation hoops to jump through," one passenger aboard said on Twitter. "Thanks EasyJet."