This year, the Pieten in Volendam’s Sinterklaas arrival party will not be in blackface. The two Sinterklaas committees responsible for the Volendam party announced they would use the current standard instead of sticking to the traditional blackface Zwarte Piet, NH Nieuws reports.

“We are currently in a split position between national policy and some of the local wishes. With a view to safety, we are forced to make a change,” the committees said. “The atmosphere around the Sinterklaas party gets grimmer every year, and our volunteers are even threatened.”

In the past years, these two foundations stuck to blackface Zwarte Pieten at its Sinterklaas arrival party in the harbor of Volendam, despite growing criticism about the racist characteristics of the character portrayed by white actors in blackface makeup. Last year, Kick Out Zwarte Piet protesters were pelted with oliebollen, eggs, and even fireworks.

“There will always be people who think that we should not give in to certain calls from national society and that the Pieten should remain pitch black. We understand that influences and changes from outside are sometimes difficult to comprehend,” the foundations Sint Nicolaascomité and Behoud van de Sint Nicolaas Traditie said.

“In the mission to make our beloved Sinterklaas party future-proof, we have had to conclude that an adjustment is necessary. Sinterklaas is no longer welcome everywhere if he takes Zwarte Piet with him.”

The Sinterklaas arrival party in Volendam will be held on Sunday, November 13. The committees appealed to attendees: “Stop your wild ranting and give us your confidence. We will not disappoint you and your children.”