The police arrested around 50 football supporters in Best who had plans to fight each other on Saturday night. During the arrest, one of the supporters tried to drive a car into the officers, according to Omroep Brabant.

Dozens of police cars were sent to a parking lot on the Oude Rijksweg after receiving word that the football fans would fight each other there. They confiscated bats, a knife and several other items from the would-be fighters. The police ended up detaining the whole group and taking them to the station for questioning.

According to Omroep Brabant, they were possibly FC Utrecht and PSV supporters, since the two teams will play each other on Sunday for the Eredivisie. However, police could not confirm this. Not everyone chose to identify themselves or wore a shirt from the football club they supported, a police spokesperson told Omroep Brabant.

The practice among football supporters of arranging a fight by "appointment" is fairly common, according to Omroep Brabant.