The Orionids meteor shower will be visible next week in clear weather over the course of several days. During the peak of the stellar shower, at the end of the week, up to 30 meteors per hour may be visible, according to WeerOnline.

The best viewing time will be early next Saturday morning, just before it gets light. The shooting stars could also become visible in the days before and after, WeerOnline reports.

On Saturday before dawn, the moon will be low enough not to disturb the view of the shooting stars. The meteors of the Orionids can be seen with the naked eye.

The point from which the meteors appear to originate is in the south and is quite high in the sky, according to the weather bureau.