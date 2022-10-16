Train passengers should be more aware of visually impaired or blind fellow passengers, the NS thinks. That is why the railway company, together with ProRail and the Eye Association, started the "Eye for another" campaign on Saturday.

According to the NS, travelers at the station often place their suitcases or bags on the guide lines, for example. They might not be aware that those white lines, which can be found on platforms and through the station, are intended to help blind and visually impaired travelers to find their way. The NS hopes the campaign will change that.

Activities are planned at several stations in the country during the campaign. For example, travelers at The Hague Central Station, Utrecht Central Station and Den Bosch can experience what it is like to travel with a visual impairment by means of simulation glasses. Travelers with the glasses can also try to follow the guide lines or check in at the correct check-in gate. The Eye Association also gives tips on how to help blind and partially sighted travelers during their trip.

The campaign was launched on International White Stick Day. On this day, attention is drawn to blind and visually impaired people.