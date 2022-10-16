A serious traffic collision on the A73 near Sint Joost on Saturday night claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl. Three other adults and three children were taken to the hospital following the accident, according to the police.

The accident happened around midnight when two passenger cars collided on the motorway. The 10-year-old girl and her 36-year-old father –– both from Gelsenkirchen, Germany –– were in one car. The deceased girl's father was hospitalized in Venlo.

The five passengers of the other car were also family members: a 43-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. The family was taken to a Maastricht hospital. Their injuries are unknown, according to the police. It is also not yet known where the family is from.

The police are investigating to find the cause of the collision.