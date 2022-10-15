The police have launched an investigation into the case of a mother and two children who fell into the IJssel river in Kampen, resulting in one of the children drowning. The woman has been arrested as a suspect, according to the police.

On Thursday afternoon, the woman and two young children ended up in the IJssel river along the Loswal for unknown reasons. Two other children remained on the quay, according to the police. One of the children who fell in the water, a 1-year-old girl, did not survive the incident.

Bystanders who worked at the nearby DHL office helped get the children out of the water, resuscitated them and alerted emergency services. They have been offered victim support and commended by the police for their actions.

There are many questions surrounding the incident, which the police investigation seek to answer. The police say "several scenarios" are possible.

The detained woman did not have to go to the hospital and is in complete restrictions. On Friday, she was presented before the examining magistrate by the public prosecutor, according to the police.

The police are calling on any witnesses who have not yet come forward to do so.