A 1-year-old girl drowned in Kampen on Thursday afternoon. She, a woman, and another young child ended up in the IJssel river along the Loswal for unknown reasons. A third child remained on the quay unharmed.

Employees of the nearby DHL office saw the woman and three children on the quay. At around 4:30, the woman and two of the children were suddenly in the water, employees told De Stentor. They rushed to get them out.

Some of the employees started resuscitation while others alerted the emergency services. First responders took over the resuscitation and rushed the woman and all three children to the hospital. The authorities later reported that a 1-year-old girl had not survived the accident.

The condition of the woman and the other two children is unknown.

Police spokesperson Henk Kremer could not tell AD how the woman and two young children ended up in the water. The fire brigade removed a few bicycles.

Emergency services responded in large numbers because it was not immediately clear whether all the people had been rescued from the water. “But especially because it was immediately clear that there were small children,” another police spokesperson, Joost Holterman, said to AD. “Then it immediately has the highest priority.”

He praised the employees of the courier company DHL. According to him, they performed a heroic deed. “We didn't have to get anyone out of the water. Several employees jumped in very bravely and saved them. I have a lot of respect for that.”