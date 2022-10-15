Campaigners are blocking the Utrechtsebaan in The Hague, the municipality of The Hague reports. According to the ANWB, the protest ensures that traffic from The Hague cannot take the A12 in the direction of Utrecht. A detour must be made via the N14m N44 or A4, according to the ANWB.

The municipality calls the protest "life-threatening" for the protesters themselves and also for drivers. The demonstrators are referred to the Malieveld.

It was known that Extinction Rebellion planned to block the Utrechtsebaan on Saturday. This takes place in two places between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate and the temporary Tweede Kamer. The attendees protest against the provision of subsidies to fossil fuel energy. In a press release, the climate organization states that it is present on the road with "fifty rebels." It is the third time in four months that the A12 has been blocked.

According to Extinction Rebellion, the fossil industry receives billions in subsidies from the Dutch government. "Apparently, the revenue model of major polluters is more important than the lives of ordinary people," according to the organization.

The police are present at the places where demonstrations are taking place. It is not known whether anyone has been arrested.