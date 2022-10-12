The Netherlands will contribute 70 million euros to help Ukraine through this coming winter. Minister Liesje Schreinemacher of Foreign Trade and Development made the pledge during the annual meeting of the World Bank in Washington D.C. The announcement was made hours after the Dutch defense minister, Kajsa Ollongren, said the Netherlands will send 15 million euros worth of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

The monetary support for the winter season is to help the country contend with acute problems. The contribution is intended to ensure that people have a roof over their heads, that water pipes and houses are repaired, and that there is gas, food and electricity so that people do not die in the cold.

"With winter approaching, the problems for the Ukrainians will only get worse. Many homes are destroyed, water pipes are broken, no heating," explained Schreinemacher. There is "no time to lose" when it comes to this kind of aid to the country, she said.

According to the minister, the intention is to do the financing through a new World Bank trust fund. That fund was specifically set up to help Ukraine with what the World Bank calls "winterization." Ukraine is expected to need 3.5 billion dollars to adequately prepare Ukraine for the winter.

Last month, the World Bank estimated that Ukraine will eventually need at least 349 billion dollars in aid to rebuild the country completely due to the devastating war. But that is largely about money that will only be needed in the longer term when peace is restored and reconstruction can really start.

Netherlands sending anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

The Netherlands is also sending surplus anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. They should help the country defend itself against Russia's rockets and other projectiles that have begun raining down on Ukraine again in recent days.

The Netherlands and the other NATO countries put the blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin after "the cowardly attacks on all kinds of cities where innocent civilians are victims," ​​said Ollongren before the start of consultations with her colleagues at NATO headquarters in Brussels. They want to convey the message that "the only result he achieves with this is that we are going to deliver even more." Ukraine has been pushing for the rapid reinforcement of its anti-aircraft defenses in recent days.

Ollongren does not want to clarify exactly what kind of missiles are involved and how many there are. "But they're on our books for €15 million, so it's a solid contribution." With the weaponry from the Netherlands, the Ukrainian army can intercept cruise missiles and other weapons, she said. In this area, Ukraine is already "actually very successful," the minister noted. But in recent days, Russia has bombed the country so heavily that logically it was no longer possible to knock everything out of the air, she said.

In recent months, the Cabinet has invariably been silent about arms deliveries in order to make Russia none the wiser. Ollongren decided to make an exception, "because I think Putin needs to see" that attacks like those of the past few days are counterproductive, and Ukraine 's allies will go a step further. "I think that's kind of the message today: that there is an answer and that our support will continue."

The Netherlands delivered 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. Ukraine successfully deployed it against Russian helicopters, among others, and could possibly also use it to remove missiles from the air at a not-too-great distance.

Ukraine can also count on other military aid, Ollongren assured. "Weapons as well as other equipment." She pointed out that winter is approaching and the Ukrainians must have "equipment that will help them through the winter. The Netherlands can also contribute to this." The minister also did not rule out the possibility that additional armored howitzers, the heaviest artillery that the Netherlands has, will be sent to Ukraine.

Dutch Patriot missile unit returning from Slovakia

The Dutch Patriot missile unit, which was stationed in Slovakia for the last six months, is also on its way back to its home base in Vredepeel. The air defense system had been sent to Slovakia at NATO's request to reinforce the alliance's eastern flank after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

About 150 soldiers were needed for the deployment. Two German Patriot units were also present at the airbase at Sliač in central Slovakia. The German units will stay six months longer. A number of Dutch soldiers stayed behind to support the Germans. The Dutch Patriot unit returns to the barracks in Vredepeel on Thursday evening.