On Wednesday, Ajax lost their second match in a row in the Champions League. After losing 1-6 to the Italian side Napoli last week, the Amsterdammers could not improve on the result in the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, losing the match 4-2. Steven Bergwijn and Davy Klaassen scored the goals for Ajax.

Ajax will have wanted revenge for the result of this fixture last week which broke the record for Ajax's biggest-ever defeat in Europe. Alfred Schreuder made a few changes as veteran Davy Klaassen came into the side in midfield, and young Mexican fullback Jorge Sanchez made his first start in Europe for the reigning Eredivisie champions.

Three minutes and it was a familiar sight for Ajax as goalkeeper Remko Pasveer was beaten once again by a Napoli attacker. To make matters worse, ex-PSV winger Hirving Lozano applied the finishing touching heading a looping ball past Pasveer into the corner.

Ajax conceded a second after 16 minutes breaking another unwanted record in the process. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke away down the left before passing the ball to Giacomo Raspadori on the edge of the area, who took one touch before rifling the ball home past the hapless Pasveer. According to ESPN, Ajax has never conceded two goals so early into a Champions League match.

Fortunately for Ajax, Napoli got a little sloppy after the second goal while still controlling the game. Ajax, too had a few moments of danger. A Steven Bergwijn shot was heading goal wards after a deflection before being pushed away by Napoli keeper Alex Meret. Kenneth Taylor could only hit the side netting with his shot halfway through the first half.

Ajax made the best possible start to the second half, and it was one of Schreuder's pre-match changes that did it. Calvin Bassey's cross was headed in by Klaassen as the traveling Ajax fans roared in celebration.

Just when Ajax got back into the game, they were given a cruel stroke of luck. A shot by Tanguy Ndombele struck Jurrien Timber on the arm, and after consulting the pitch-side monitor, referee Felix Zwayer pointed to the spot.

Kvaratskhelia took the pen and converted it to restore Napoli's two-goal cushion.

However, this was not the last penalty awarded by Zwayer in this match, as Ajax, too, was given a chance from 12 yards. Juan Jesus pulled over substitute Brian Brobbey to provide Steven Bergwijn with the opportunity to bring Ajax back to one goal down. Bergwijn gave Meret no chance smashing the ball into the corner.

Victor Osimhen's chance a minute later was harder to miss than score for Napoli, but somehow the Nigerian scooped his effort over the bar.

The 23-year-old got himself on the score sheet in the 89th minute due to a colossal mistake by Daley Blind. With Pasveer out of his goal, Blind attempted to dribble around Osimhen, who made the interception and then rolled the ball into the empty net.

Ajax will now await the result of the other match in this group on Wednesday evening as Liverpool travels to Rangers in Glasgow. Ajax is three points behind Liverpool and three points ahead of Rangers.