People with an immigration background who have been living in the Netherlands for a long time do not always find the Netherlands a hospitable country for people with diverse backgrounds. They often experience discrimination because of their origin, are pessimistic about the political system, and have little faith in Dutch institutions. The government needs to make policies to include groups and make it clear that they are part of Dutch society, the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) said.

Research by the SCP showed that second-generation immigrants with Turkish, Moroccan, Surinamese, and Caribbean-Dutch backgrounds are better educated than their parents and have a better position in the labor market. But they experience more exclusion and discrimination. “There is an integration paradox: it is precisely those in a better socioeconomic position that most often feel excluded,” the SCP said in a report titled Established, but not at home.

For the study, the SCP questioned people with Turkish (696), Moroccan (570), Caribbean-Dutch (592), Somali (519), Iranian (855), and Polish (688) backgrounds, as well as 771 people with a Dutch-only background. Just over half of the surveyed people with diverse backgrounds indicated that the Netherlands is not hospitable to people with roots elsewhere. “The awareness in this group is great that they are citizens of this country but are often set apart,” said researcher Jaco Dagevos.

According to the SCP, to achieve an “inclusive” society, the government’s integration policy should focus not only on improving immigrants’ socioeconomic position but should be inextricably linked to an anti-discrimination policy. “Only with such policies can we ensure that people have equal opportunities, that everyone can participate, and feel that they are part of society.”