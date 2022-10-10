The Netherlands condemns the “terrible” and “horrifying” missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its travel advice for Ukraine, urging all Dutch to leave the area as soon as it is possible to do so safely.

“Putin is again terrorizing innocent civilians on a mass scale in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine,” Rutte tweeted. “The Netherlands condemns these terrible acts. Putin doesn’t seem to realize the will of the Ukrainian people can’t be broken. Ukraine remains resolute, and we will continue to support Ukraine.”

Hoekstra said: “Horrified by the blatant attacks on civilians in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine this morning. No matter what, Putin cannot win this war. We will remain side by side with the Ukrainian people.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its travel advice for Ukraine, giving the entire country the red warning code. “This means that it is too dangerous to travel there. Whatever your situation, don’t go there,” the Ministry said.

“The danger has increased throughout Ukraine, including the city of Kyiv,” the Ministry said. Any Netherlands residents currently in Ukraine must make a plan to get out. “As soon as the situation allows, leave the country immediately.”

People who decide to go to Ukraine anyway do so at their own risk. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot help you if you get into trouble.”