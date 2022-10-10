Cultured meat company Meatable has partnered with Singaporean company ESCO Aster for the production of its factory-made pork. By 2024, the cultured meat should be available in dumplings and sausages in restaurants in the Asian city-state. A year later, Meatable’s products should also be available in Singapore’s supermarkets.

ESCO Aster is currently the only company the Singaporean government allows to make cultured meat. The company will support Meatable with its production, and in scaling it up, the Delft startup said.

Meatable announced earlier this year that it was targeting Singapore. “Singapore is currently the only country that has approved cultivated meat for consumption,” CEO and co-founder Krijn de Noord said. “With this collaboration, we can gradually scale up sustainably and increase our knowledge. In this way, we can further prepare for expansion to other countries.”

Cultured meat is real meat but comes from a factory and not a live animal. Animal cells are given nutrients in a special process to make them multiply. Unlike traditional livestock farming, the process releases no harmful substances.