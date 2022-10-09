Large amounts of asbestos were found in the window frames of the Dutch Central Bank building, which is currently undergoing renovations. The discovery has delayed the progress by at least a year, according to AT5.

The building's complex is being transformed into a public space for Amsterdammers to meet. The plans include a large courtyard garden, which will be publicly accessible, according to AT5. There will also be a terrace on the building's south side overlooking the Singel, with spots to sit near the water.

"The park is being renovated by the municipality and it will be connected to the building of the Dutch Central Bank and we will open our inner garden," said Program Director Housing Maaike van Leuken. "That will be a garden where it will be wonderful to relax and where the round tower used to be, which everyone in Amsterdam knows."

The round tower was demolished and its parts were moved to Amsterdam-Noord, where they will be used in a nursing home for the elderly. The main bank building was expected to be finished by the end of 2023 –– until the asbestos was discovered.

"[There is] much more than we could have foreseen," Van Leuken told AT5. "We had hoped to be able to reuse the facade, but that is not possible due to the asbestos. It has to be completely replaced and that leads to a considerably longer construction time."