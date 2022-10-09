Feyenoord picked up an important win in the Eredivisie on Sunday as they beat FC Twente 2-0 in de Kuip. Goals by Orkun Kokcü and David Hancko were enough to give the Rotterdammers the three points. Twente played half of the game with ten men as Vaclav Cerny was sent off.

Feyenoord was aiming to recover from a disappointing collapse in the Europa League on Thursday FC Midtjylland, where they gave a two-goal lead. FC Twente came into the game one point behind Feyenoord.

Feyenoord showed the first sign of danger after eight minutes. Twente captain Robin Propper was on hand to clear a shot from David Hancko off the line.

FC Twente pushed Feyenoord back early on dominating possession and could have taken the lead through Vaclav Cerny, who found space down the wing of the Feyenoord defence. However, his finish was not placed well enough to beat Justin Bijlow.

Feyenoord should have taken the lead from a corner after 26 minutes. A corner from Sebastian Szymański was met with a free header by the center-back Gerhard Trauner, but his header went narrowly wide of the Twente goal.

Feyenoord took the lead three minutes before halftime. After a rash foul by Joshua Brenet, the captain Orkun Kokcü put the ball into the Twente net with a beautiful free kick.

Things went from bad to worse for Ron Jans’s men before halftime, as Cerny was given a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Javairo Dilrosun.

Kokcu showed his skill again in the second half's opening stages, sending Santiago Gimenez through on goal with a through ball. Not for the first time today, the Mexican's finishing let him down as Unnerstal was able to save.

Feyenoord got the all-important second goal after 63 minutes. A shot from Quinten Timber was saved again by the impressive Unnerstal, but he could do nothing to stop the rebound from being headed into the net by David Hancko, who scored his first goal for the club.

The rest of the match was played at a low tempo; Twente realized the match was lost, and there was not much to entertain the 47.500 people in De Kuip.

Feyenoord has still not conceded a goal in the five matches they have played at home this season. They are now two points behind Ajax and two ahead of PSV, who face Heerenveen later this afternoon.