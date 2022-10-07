Police arrested a 41-year-old Middelburg woman accused of deliberately pushing another woman off a platform at the Bergen op Zoom train station. The victim, aged 19, was hurt after landing on the train tracks.

It happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Thursday. Officers were told the suspect pushed the woman as the victim passed her. It was not revealed if an argument preceded the incident.

"As a result, the woman ended up on the railroad. Bystanders helped the victim get off the track. The victim was shocked and injured," police said.

The extent of her injuries was not stated, but instead of immediately going to a hospital she went with police officers to file a report at the station. "The suspect is in custody for questioning," police said on Friday.