Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius of Justice and Security cut off a piece of her hair on the talk show Op1 on Thursday evening to support the women of Iran. Mass protests broke out in the Islamic country after the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini, who died comatose in a hospital after Iran’s morality police arrested her for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

The women of Iran have been protesting by cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs. Op1 presenter Fidan Ekiz and guest Yesim Candan cut off a piece of their hair to express support for this fight for freedom, and Yeşilgöz-Zegerius decided to follow suit. “This battle is for being able to feel the sun on your skin, being able to decide for yourself what you want to be,” the Minister said.

.@YesimCandan roept vrouwen in Nederland op hun haar af te knippen, uit solidariteit met vrouwen in Iran. Samen met presentatrice Fidan Ekiz en minister van Justitie @DilanYesilgoz zet ze de schaar in haar lokken. #Op1 pic.twitter.com/aYCD0o4o73 — Op1 (@op1npo) October 6, 2022

“You may be the first Justice Minister in the world to do this for this purpose,” one of the other guests on the talk show commented. Earlier this week, dozens of French actors and singers cut off their hair to support the Iranian activists. Swedish MEP Al Sahandi did the same in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, according to NOS.

The Iranian police are cracking down on the protests in the country. Dozens of people have been killed in recent weeks. The authorities are also blocking Iranians’ internet access.