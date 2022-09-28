This week, Amsterdam projects the image of Masha Amini on the EYE film museum building to express support for the women in Iran fighting for their freedom.

“Our city is in solidarity with the women in Iran and all other women who fight for their freedom and equal rights,” the municipality said on Twitter.

Masha Amini, 22, died earlier this month due to alleged police violence. She was arrested by the morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing her hijab incorrectly or “unsuitable attire.” She died in hospital three days later after falling into a coma.

The young woman’s death sparked massive protests throughout the strict-Islamic country. Protesters have also flooded the streets in many other countries to show solidarity with the women in Iran. Social media flooded with footage of women burning their hijabs and cutting their hair.

According to Reuters, at least 41 people have died in clashes between demonstrators and Iran’s security forces. An estimated 898 people have sustained non-fatal injuries.

Iran 🇮🇷



Iranian women are protesting and taking off their hijabs in solidarity over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini - who died while in police custody after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.#MashaAmini#MahsaAmini#IranProtests2022



pic.twitter.com/rTVTIFOUzU — James Melville (@JamesMelville) September 24, 2022

As a journalist, I challenge my colleagues to cover the ongoing protests in #Iran.



Stop the chilling blackout of the death of #MashaAmini and the response of young women and men throughout their country.



Free Press is the weapon of the people.



pic.twitter.com/mvl4m3JwKG — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) September 21, 2022

#Iran: a woman sits on a utility box and cuts her hair in Kerman to protest Masha Amini’s murder.



Protesters chant, “Death to the dictator.”#MashaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/0SaT5Hse73 — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) September 21, 2022