The Open Universiteit in Heerlen issued 66 master’s degrees for two studies that it never got approved or registered. The university, therefore, had to declare the master’s degrees invalid, a spokesperson for the Open Universiteit conformed to NU.nl after a report by De Limburger.

It concerns the studies of Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Career Management (MLM). The Open Universiteit was supposed to get the studies approved and registered in 2017, but it never did so.

The mistake will also have consequences for the 55 students currently enrolled in those two studies, the university said.

The Open Universiteit is contacting all those involved but acknowledged that some students or former students might get the bad news through the media. The university said it is working on a solution.