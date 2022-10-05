A six-year-old boy hurt in a hit-and-run in The Hague on Monday evening is still in critical condition in the hospital, a police spokesperson confirmed to Omroep West. The police are still looking for the driver that hit the child.

The police received 15 tips about the possible driver and car involved in the accident after discussing the case on Opsporing Verzocht and Team West on Tuesday evening.

The driver hit the child with his car as the boy and his family were crossing Loosduinseweg on the pedestrian crossing at Gaslaan. According to the police, the boy was almost on the other side of the road when the driver ignored a red light and ran right into him.

Police said they were looking for a light gray Toyota Yaris manufactured between 2002-2005. “Due to the collision, this car should now have damage to the right front.” People should contact the police immediately if they happen to see the vehicle.

Earlier, police put out a bulletin for a light-colored Peugeot 107, saying that the vehicle involved in the incident raced off towards Oude Haagweg.