A minute of silence will be held before kick-off at the football matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday out of respect for the victims of the stadium disaster in Indonesia. The riots that broke out after Saturday's match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium killed at least 174 people and injured more than 300.

"Before the start of all five games to be played in the Eredivisie today, a minute of silence will be held out of respect for all victims who fell in the tragedy in the Kanjuruhan stadium," the KNVB said. "We sympathize with Indonesia."

Voor de start van alle vijf wedstrijden die vandaag in de @Eredivisie worden gespeeld, wordt een minuut stilte gehouden uit respect voor alle slachtoffers die bij de tragedie in het Kanjuruhan-stadion zijn gevallen.



Wij leven mee met Indonesië 🧡 pic.twitter.com/K1RjPwcaGL — KNVB (@KNVB) October 2, 2022

It is rare for a moment of silence to be observed for tragic events abroad in Dutch football. In Spain, the La Liga organization also decided on Sunday to reflect on the stadium disaster in Indonesia.

The incident is one of the deadliest stadium disasters ever. The victims were trampled after riots broke out and officers fired tear gas to disperse large groups of people who had walked onto the field. It is feared that the death toll could rise further, as about 180 people are still being treated in hospital.

Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Sunday that he was "deeply shocked" about the "tragic incident at the football stadium" in Indonesia. The minister did not comment on the role of the police in the incident. "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and those who were injured," Hoekstra said.