Ajax could not fully profit off the points dropped by title rivals PSV earlier in the day on Saturday as they could not muster more than a draw at home to Go Ahead Eagles. After Davy Klaassen had given Ajax the lead, Willum Willumsson equalized for the Eagles.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder gave two of Ajax’s summer signings their first start for the Amsterdammers. Argentinian winger Lucas Ocampos and Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch were given a chance to stake a claim for a starting place.

Devyne Rensch almost gave Ajax the lead right before the half-hour mark, but his shot went wide of the post after his first shot had deflected back into his path.

Brian Brobbey missed another chance for the champions before halftime after a lucky deflection from Davy Klaassen put the ball into his path. His shot was blocked for a throw-in.

It was Klaassen who broke the deadlock like he had done so many times before. A cross from team captain Dusan Tadic found the midfielder, who reacted quicker than the Go Ahead Eagles defenders to stab home right before halftime.

Go-Ahead Eagles successfully frustrated the reigning champions, with Ajax only creating limited opportunities. The club from Deventer got their rewards 12 minutes from time when they equalized with a counterattack. The goal was scored by the 23-year-old winger Willum Willumsson.

Eagles goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange made a crucial save to stop an attempt from Tadic going in after 81 minutes as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

This was the culmination of a dramatic day in the Eredivisie, with both Ajax and PSV dropping points. AZ Alkmaar will now finish the weekend top of the Eredivisie table.

