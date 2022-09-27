Health insurer DSW will increase the premium for its basic health insurance by 9.75 euros to 137.50 euros per month next year. That is an increase of 7.6 percent. According to De Telegraaf, that is the largest premium increase ever by DSW.

DSW chairman Aad de Groot said that higher healthcare costs caused the increase in premiums. “About 60 percent of the costs are wage costs. Salaries in healthcare will rise sharply next year,” De Groot told the newspaper. “In addition, healthcare providers must also deal with rising energy costs and inflation. All these rising costs together result in a higher premium.” The government had estimated the total cost increase in healthcare at more than 8 percent.

Traditionally, DSW is the first health insurer to announce the new premium for the coming year. Insiders reported earlier this month that the premiums would increase by more than 10 euros per month. The increase is mainly due to wage increases and other price hikes in the healthcare sector. After the increase, the average basic health insurance premium could amount to approximately 137 euros per month.

DSW maintains the healthcare deductible at 375 euros. According to the health insurer, that is 10 euros lower than legally stipulated.

De Groot told the newspaper that he expects more insured people to opt for a budget policy and a high maximum deductible next year and calls this an alarming development. “We do not offer budget policies. Because with these policies, you have limited freedom of choice about where you want to be treated. So with such a policy, you are handing over something,” said De Groot. At DSW, policyholders can opt for a deductible of up to 885 euros.

The DSW chairman also fears that people will more often omit a visit to a dentist, physiotherapist, or psychologist because of the costs and will cut back on additional packages. “If you are struggling financially, you leave out the supplement for extra oral care or other care. For example, if you postpone oral care, it can lead to much bigger problems later. And you ultimately need more care at higher costs.”

The health insurers have until November 12 to announce their premiums. Insured persons then have until the end of the year if they would rather be affiliated with another health insurer in the coming year.