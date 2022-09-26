Six security guards were named as suspects in the death of a 37-year-old Polish man who they detained at an event in Breda earlier this month. Police officer who arrived on the scene determined the man was no longer breathing. He died at a hospital on Sunday.

The incident happend at the Breda Barst, a festival held in Park Valkenburg along JF Kennedylaan in Breda on 17 September. The security guards accused the Polish man of creating a disturbance, and he was ejected from the event. Police would only say that the man refused the security guards’ order, and they physically held him under their control until the police arrived.

It happened at about 3:55 p.m. Police, fire fighters, and several ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Police were first to arrive, and found that the man was unresponsive and no longer breathing. Fire fighters arrived next and joined police in attempting to revive the man, according to witness accounts published in BN De Stem and a police report about the incident.

Ambulance crews took over, and continued to provide CPR. They were assisted by a trauma team that arrived in a helicopter. “He was subsequently transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died there last weekend,” police said on Monday.

The case is still being studied by authorities. “An investigation must determine what ultimately caused the man to die, and whether it is related to the 17 September incident,” police said.

Four security guards aged 19 to 59 were taken in for questioning after the incident. They were released the following day, but were still considered suspects in the man’s death. The four are from Roosendaal, Breda, Dongen, and Tilburg. “Two other security guards will be questioned as suspects at a later date,” police said.

Police offered their sympathies to the man’s next of kin, who were notified of the death. Witnesses who saw the incident unfold were also offered support services.