Annemiek van Vleuten has won the road race for the women at the World Cycling Championships in Australia. The Dutch cyclist secured the victory even though she had a fractured elbow from a fall earlier in the week.

The 39-year-old Van Vleuten overtook a leading group less than a kilometer before the finish and was the first to pass the finish line in front of the Belgian Lotte Kopecky and the Italian Silvia Persico. She had only decided on Friday that she would start.

It is the second time that Van Vleuten has become world champion. She previously won in 2019 in Yorkshire.