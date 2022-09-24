Police in the Netherlands issued an Amber Alert on Saturday morning for an 8-year-old boy who did not return to his Amsterdam-Noord home the night before. The public was asked to contact authorities if they see the child, Naoufal, as he may be in danger.

“It is urgent. Very urgent,” a police spokesperson told NL Times. “What we know is that he left his home in Amsterdam-Noord yesterday, but do not know where he went.” Police were hesitant to release more details Saturday morning, but said that the family first called the authorities Friday night when he did not return home.

In the Amber Alert bulletin, police said that Naoufal has a tan complexion, and described him as being 1.35 meters tall, with a slender build, and short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeved T-shirt, a dark blue hooded jacket and dark blue and red shoes.

"We don't know what happened to him, only that he didn't come home Friday night," a police spokesperson told newswire ANP. "That's why we've issued an Amber Alert. We'd love to hear from people about where he was last seen and how he's doing."

Police only use the Amber Alert system when they believe someone’s life is in immediate danger, as opposed to a Missing Child Alert, the bulletins issued in less threatening situations.

https://twitter.com/POL_Amsterdam/status/1573567294659338241